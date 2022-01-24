Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMBK. KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embark Technology stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.15% of Embark Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Embark Technology stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 23,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,300. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

