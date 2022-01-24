Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.99

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 34871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

