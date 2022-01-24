The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

LSXMA stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 12,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,164. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,429,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $18,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

