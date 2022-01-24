TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $39.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 155,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,394. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

