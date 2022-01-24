$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will announce sales of $485.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $2,363,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 46,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50. Toast has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.