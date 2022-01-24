$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will announce sales of $485.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toast.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.
In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 in the last quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $2,363,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TOST traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 46,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50. Toast has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $69.93.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.