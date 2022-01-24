Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 3.3% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 399,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 392,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 99,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,692. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

