International Biotechnology Trust PLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,843. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

