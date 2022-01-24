Switcheo Reaches One Day Volume of $112,678.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $23.71 million and $112,678.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,720,531,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,768,678 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.