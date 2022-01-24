Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $729,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,914,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 111,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

