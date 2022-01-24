iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. 9,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,964. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

