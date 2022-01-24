Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. 632,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,971,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

