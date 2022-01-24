Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 246.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,429. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

