Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX traded down $12.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.09. 111,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.05. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

