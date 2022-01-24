AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

