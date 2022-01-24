Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 221.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 798,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 187,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $3,239,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,900. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.