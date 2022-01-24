Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 742.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.44.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $19.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,219. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.51 and its 200-day moving average is $591.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

