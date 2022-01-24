J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.