American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

