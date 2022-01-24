Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,050,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

