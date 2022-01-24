SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.75

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 5318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

