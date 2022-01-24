Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 29411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research firms have commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 99.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 111.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

