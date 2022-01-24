CROAT Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $217,954.19 and approximately $25.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,037,254 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

