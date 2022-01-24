iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.59

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.59 and last traded at $106.59, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

