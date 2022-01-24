Haven Protocol Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and $583,472.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004975 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,201.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,262.10 or 0.06613996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00300471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00806119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00414462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00260470 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,840,957 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.