Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.06

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.06 and last traded at C$36.15, with a volume of 22429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.35.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,105.16. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,968. Insiders sold a total of 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,522 over the last three months.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

