GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.04

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $622.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.