Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 116747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $76,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.