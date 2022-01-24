Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.06

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 1122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

The company has a market cap of $820.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,893. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

