AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.73

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $820,415. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

