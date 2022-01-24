Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,922.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $11.37 million and $38,922.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,264.68 or 0.06640343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00067091 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 265.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

