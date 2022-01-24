Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. LCI Industries accounts for 1.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

