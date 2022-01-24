Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 376.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $$83.39 during trading on Monday. 72,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

