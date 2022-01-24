Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Decreases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

