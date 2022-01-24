VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.5% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,032.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.72. 69,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

