Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of BAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

