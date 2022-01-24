Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. 9,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

