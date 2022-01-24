Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 4.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204,974 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,982,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 227,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 466,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM remained flat at $$18.21 during trading on Monday. 22,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,020. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

