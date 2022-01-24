SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,536. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

