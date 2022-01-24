Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $49.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $894.12. 756,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,479,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,051.79 and its 200 day moving average is $885.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

