Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 268 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.42. 651,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720,497. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94.

