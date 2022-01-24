SRB Corp Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $14,137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,345,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,264. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.