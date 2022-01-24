Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

DE stock traded down $13.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.10. 9,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,361. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

