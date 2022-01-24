Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 171 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $132.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

