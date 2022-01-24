Ativo Capital Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.84. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

