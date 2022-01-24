Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 291.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 637,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

GILD opened at $68.51 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.