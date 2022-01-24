Credit Suisse Group Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of TFC opened at $61.20 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

