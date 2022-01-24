Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $125.65

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.65 and last traded at $125.69, with a volume of 2436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

Get Seagen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.