Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,224,531 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,224,531 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up 1.3% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.02% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $49,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,233. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

