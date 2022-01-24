Davis Selected Advisers Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.54. 44,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,314. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

