Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,917 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of MGU traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.